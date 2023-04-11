The Blood Connection encourages animal blood donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today is National Pet Day, and the Blood Connection is spreading awareness on the need for animal donors.

While we often hear of the need for blood donations among people, it’s not as common as we talk about it in regards to our furry friends.

So the Blood Connection has partnered with Fetch Veterinary Services in Greenville to encourage donations, and explain how it works with your pets.

Rosie is a 5 year-old German Shepard who has donated countless times to help fellow dogs in need.

Her owner says after a couple hours with a groggy pet, Rosie is back to normal and it’s all for a great cause.