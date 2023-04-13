ABC’s of Education: Countdown to Kindergarten

(Courtesy: SC First Steps)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Calling the parents of little one’s who are kindergarten bound.

A new school year will be here before you know it and SC First steps wants to make it as smooth a transition as possible for you and your children.

From 10 a.m. until 12 noon, on April 27, 2023 The organization is hosting a free zoom call with experts that will offer tips on everything you need to know before they begin school. Organizers say the virtual information call is for parents, school administrators and those interested in supporting rising kindergartners.

Officials say those who participate in the call will not only offer tips, and expert advice, but even free giveaways.

To register for the call you can click on the link provided HERE