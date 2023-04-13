AG Wilson announces launch of 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force

Attorney General Alan Wilson has launched the 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force today.
In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, AG Wilson says, “It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-human trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly. I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Stumbo and Beyond Abuse for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts that will bring awareness to the crime.”

The group will coordinate anti-human trafficking efforts in Laurens, Newberry, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties.

 

 

