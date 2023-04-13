AG Wilson announces launch of 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson has launched the 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force today.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, AG Wilson says, “It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-human trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly. I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Stumbo and Beyond Abuse for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts that will bring awareness to the crime.”

The group will coordinate anti-human trafficking efforts in Laurens, Newberry, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties.