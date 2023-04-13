Amazon to begin charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

That includes charging a fee to return items to UPS stores.

Amazon will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store, when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to their delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh, and has a returns partnership with Kohl’s.

Also, Amazon recently started flagging “frequently returned” products on its website.