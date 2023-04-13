Delta Air Lines reports record bookings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Delta Airlines reported record advanced bookings for this summer despite ticket prices costing 17% more this year.

It’s the latest sign the airline industry is doing well in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Delta reported $163 million in earnings in the first three months of this year.

That follows a loss of $784 million on that basis a year earlier and it’s up 14% from the same period in 2019.

Like many airlines the Atlanta-based carrier is under pressure to increases wages.

It’s giving workers a 5% raise even though most of its employees don’t have a union to negotiate for them.