Mexico kidnapping survivors speak out

We are now hearing from the two survivors of the kidnapping in Mexico that left two others dead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—We are now hearing from the two survivors of the kidnapping in Mexico that left two others dead.

Latavia McGee and Eric Williams spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on the details of that day last month.

McGee says she traveled from South Carolina to Mexico with her friends to get cosmetic surgery when they were kidnapped by the Mexican cartel, who investigators say mistook them for drug smugglers.

While she and Williams were found alive, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard were found dead.

They say they are still recovering from the trauma of the kidnapping.