Richland Coroner identifies Shoreditch Drive homicide victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim of a homicide at Shoreditch Drive has been identified as Antoine Dantzler.

The 40 year-old was killed on Sunday, April 9.

The Coroner says they are working with Richland deputies to investigate the homicide.