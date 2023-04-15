Garnet & Black Spring Game Today

Football – Garnet & Black Spring Game

South Carolina’s annual Garnet & Black Spring Football Game will take place at 7 pm on Saturday, April 15, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The game will be streamed live on SECN+ with Chris Carlin and Roman Harper serving as the announce crew.

The first half will have 12-minute quarters, while the second half will have 10-minute quarters. There will be a nine-minute halftime in which the spring awards will be presented.

Media Will Call will open at 5 pm, two hours prior to kick. Media Will Call is located on the west side of the stadium next to the press elevators. Photographers and videographers will receive a photo vest to access the field. Other media members will receive a wrist band and can watch the game from the press box.

A pre-game meal will be served in the press box for credentialed media.

Post-game interviews will take place in the media room, located on the ground level of the stadium.

The press box will close two hours following the conclusion of the game.

Any media member who did not receive a parking pass is invited to park in the Key Road lot. There is no charge to park in the Key Road lot. There is also no shuttle access either before or after the game.