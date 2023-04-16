Two men injured in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. -Two men are recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Saturday, April 15th.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers received ShotSpotter alerts at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Dillon Street shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Investigators say the males did not receive life-threatening injuries. Ballistic evidence was collected from the scene and investigators were able to gather valuable information from the scene, according to police.

