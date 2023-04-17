AAA: National average gas prices hit $3.67 a gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Gas prices are on the rise and experts say they’re about to get even worse.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular is now $3.67. It says that price has been on the rise for weeks with Gas Buddy noting increases in 45 states.

Experts from both organizations point to oil prices—that topped $80 a barrel— after OPEC Plus announced production cuts.

Those start in May and are on top of the ones unveiled in October.

AAA notes increasing demand could be a factor, although higher prices might be subduing that.