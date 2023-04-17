Google updates maps app to include parks

Next week is National Park week and Google is making it easier to find your way around the parks across the country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Next week is National Park week and Google is making it easier to find your way around the parks across the country.

The company is rolling out a version of Google maps with new features to help you explore.

Google says its updated app will generally help you navigate your way around the park you’re visiting and assist you in discovering things to do and see.

You will be able to access trail routes and walking and cycling directions.

The app will also let you download a park map that you can use, even without internet access.

If you’re interested in visiting one of the more than 400 National Parks in the U.S. and trying out the app, entrance fees to all national parks will be waived on Saturday, the first day of National Park week.