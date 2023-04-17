Sumter Police: 2 male suspects wanted on contributing to delinquency of a minor charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police are searching for two men who were identified as suspects in an April 8 incident involving an underage girl.

According to officials, Keonte K’Shawn Jackson, 20, and Jaquante Taymont Montgomery, 22, are wanted on contributing to delinquency of a minor charges.

If you have information that can lead to their location, contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can also be provided online at P3tips.com or by using the P3 tips app for apple or android devices.