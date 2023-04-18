Gamecocks’ Wimmer named to Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas – University of South Carolina shortstop Braylen Wimmer has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced Tuesday (April 18). The Brooks Wallace Award is given to the top Division I shortstop in the country.

Wimmer has played in all 36 games for the Gamecocks this season and is hitting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 32 RBI and 13 stolen bases. The Yukon, Okla., native is slugging .589 and has a .411 on-base percentage. He was a perfect 5-for-5 in the season opener against UMass Lowell (Feb. 17) and drove in five runs the very next game. He hit back-to-back leadoff home runs at Mississippi State (March 31-April 1) and drove in three runs in a win over Georgia (March 18).

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

For more information on the Wallace Award or the Night of Champions event, visit www.collegebaseballhall.org.

Carolina hosts Charleston Southern Tuesday night (April 18) at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.