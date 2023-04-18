Newberry’s City Hall parking lot undergoes sewer line repairs

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—Newberry’s City Hall is undergoing sewer line repairs today.

Half of the parking lot will be closed, but officials say customers can still enter the parking lot from the northern end of Lindsay Street and exit onto College Street.

The entrance to City Hall off College Street will be closed while work is completed, as well as the Lindsay Street entrance across from Garden Circle Drive, say city officials.

The drive-thru will remain open to customers.