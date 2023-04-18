Prisma Health to offer free “Stop the Bleed” trainings in Midlands, Upstate

(Courtesy: Prisma Health)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is set to hold Stop the Bleed Day events in Columbia and Greenville on May 25.

The free program will train participants on how to assist someone who experiences a traumatic injury and is at risk of bleeding to death.

In Greenville, the event will be a drop-in held at Gather GVL, 126 Augusta St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No registration is required for the drop-in.

In Columbia, three Stop the Bleed training sessions will be offered on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus and advance registration is required:

Thursday, May 25, 5–6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Use this link to register, each class is limited to 25 people: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stop-the-bleed-training-tickets-549568071897