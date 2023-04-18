Sex offender arrested by Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Kenneth Keitt, 41, of Lugoff, was arrested by Kershaw deputies on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Keitt was out on bond for a previous Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree and two Sex Offender Violation arrests, say authorities.

He was arrested on the following five charges: Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor (11-14 years old) 2nd Degree – 2 counts, Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor (15-16 years old) 3rd Degree, and Sex Offender Registry Violation – 2 counts.

Bond was denied on Keitt’s new charges.