Shane Beamer to compete in 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will represent the Gamecocks in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 30 – May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 20 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Beamer’s winnings will go to The Beamer Family Foundation, which supports education, law enforcement and other great causes, with an emphasis in the greater Columbia area.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)

Dino Babers Syracuse

Shane Beamer South Carolina

Eliah Drinkwitz Missouri

Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn

Chan Gailey Georgia Tech

Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor

Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt

Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech

Brent Key Georgia Tech

Urban Meyer Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

Jeff Monken Army

Dan Mullen Mississippi State, Florida

Pat Narduzzi Pitt

Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA

Mike Norvell Florida State

Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss

Tom O’Brien Boston College, NC State

Kirby Smart Georgia

Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina

Dabo Swinney Clemson

This will represent Coach Beamer’s third appearance in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge as he looks to add to the $37,500 in charitable winnings he’s already won in previous events.

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to this year’s event as some of college football’s biggest names compete off the gridiron for a great cause,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “While bragging rights are certainly on the line for the coaches, it’s the charities they’re playing for who will be the real winners.”

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won eight national championships (including four of the last seven titles), 38 FBS conference championships and boast 1,999 career wins.

The 2023 field features 17 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key will all make their first-ever appearance in the event.

Pairings for the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.

@CFAPeachBowl

About Peach Bowl, Inc.:

Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football’s most charitable bowl organization, having donated more than $61 million to organizations in need since 2002. Visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com for more information.

Peach Bowl, Inc Events:

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of the New Year’s Six bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff including a CFP Semifinal every third year and top-ranked teams from around the country in the other two years of each three-year cycle. Over its 54 years, the game has drawn 3.2 million fans in attendance, a total television audience of 232 million viewers on ESPN, delivered $233.1 million in team payouts, and has created $840 million in direct economic impact for Atlanta and Georgia.

Our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the nation’s longest-running kickoff game and has reshaped the opening weekend in college football. Over 19 games since 2008, the game has regularly hosted the nation’s top teams and has drawn 1.26 million fans, 98.8 million television viewers, distributed $114 million in team payouts and created an additional $549.3 million in economic impact.

The Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is the nation’s premier charity golf tournament featuring top current and former college football coaches. Hosted at the beautiful Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta each spring, the event has generated $9 million for the various foundations and charities supported by its coaches.

The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC is college football’s most coveted national coaching award. Named for legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, The Dodd Trophy annually honors the FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity.

About Southern Company:

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers’ and communities’ needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.