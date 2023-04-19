Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to undergo staffing, unit improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Changes are on the way to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in response to several alleged ongoing issues at the facility.

Richland County leaders announced their action plan in a press release conference this morning.

It includes hiring more staff to better maintain and operate the detention center, with incentives like bonuses and an increased starting salary.

Officials say new and current officers will also undergo monthly training.

Several units are under renovation to address issues like flooring, cell locks, and plumbing.

Those are just some of the upcoming improvement.