BorgWarner Inc. expanding Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A global leader in mobility solutions announced plans to expand its facility in Oconee County. The $42. 7 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

BorgWarner Inc. is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world and has been in business for more than 130 years, according to the Governor’s Office.

The expansion will allow the company to increase its EV battery systems manufacturing capacity to support growing customer demand.

Individuals interested in joining the BorgWarner team should visit the company’s careers page.