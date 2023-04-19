City of Columbia honors Joe E. Taylor Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia is honoring a late councilman by renaming parts of a street after him.

City Council says the 800 and 900 blocks of Washington Street will soon be known as Joe E. Taylor, Jr. Way.

They approved the move during a meeting yesterday.

Taylor was elected to the City Council in January of last year, but died before completing his term.

He also served as Secretary of Commerce under then-Governor Mark Sanford.