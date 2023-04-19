Former Congressional candidate Laura Loomer speaks at USC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A controversial figure made an appearance at USC Tuesday night.

A student group called Uncensored America invited Laura Loomer to speak at the Russell House. Laura Loomer is a former Congressional Candidate.

she has also been referred to as an anti-Muslim activist once describing the religion as a cancer.

She’s been banned from Twitter and blocked from being able to use ride share companies Uber and Lyft for bigoted comments against drivers made on social media. As you can imagine, thoughts on her appearance at the University of South Carolina were diverse.