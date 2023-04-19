Netflix subscriber growth slows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Netflix delivered disappointing results Tuesday.

The streaming giant increased its subscriber base by 1.75 million customers in the first quarter. That’s up nearly 5% from a year ago.

But, it still falls far below the 3 million new subscribers analysts predicted.

The company said Tuesday it’s delaying a planned crackdown on password sharing until the second quarter.

That’s expected to lead to a drop in membership growth and revenue, which Netflix hopes will be temporary.