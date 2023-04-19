SC lawmakers discuss bill to cut school districts by nearly half

Lawmakers are discussing a bill that could cut the number of school districts in South Carolina by nearly half.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

The proposal would require each county to have only one school district in order to save money and resources.

This would affect counties like Lexington and Richland and would cut more than 70 school districts in the state to more than 40.

If passed, the consolidations need to be in place by July 1, 2025.

The House Education and Public Works Committee is discussing the proposal.