WOW Productions presents: “The World You Left Behind” play at Harbison Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia’s Urban Theatre Company, Walking on Water (WOW) Productions is presenting a new play that explores when happily ever after doesn’t work out.

“The World You Left Behind” premieres Friday, April 28 to the 30 at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College on 7300 College Street in Irmo.

Curtis spoke with two actors in the play, Elicia Moore & Andre Dorsey, about how it follows Brian Green, played by Dorsey, who is a top radio personality in South Carolina and a single father that has a second chance of achieving his dreams.

But he has to decide what’s best for his teenage daughter as one bad choice could ruin their lives.

For tickets and showtimes, visit WOW Productions’ website or call 803-407-5011.