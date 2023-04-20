AG Wilson asks Supreme Court for bench warrant in Jeroid Price case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Wilson released a statement regarding the Jeroid Price case.

“Last evening, Solicitor Gipson released a statement confirming proper procedure did not happen in the release of Jeroid Price. While we are still unsure about several circumstances surrounding his release, we are certain Judge Manning’s order is void. This afternoon, we filed a motion asking the Court declare his ruling void and issue a bench warrant on Jeroid Price. He absolutely should not have been released from prison, and we need to get him back behind bars as quickly as possible.”