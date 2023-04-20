AG Wilson asks Supreme Court for bench warrant in Jeroid Price case
South Carolina Attorney General Wilson released a statement regarding the Jeroid Price case.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Wilson released a statement regarding the Jeroid Price case.
“Last evening, Solicitor Gipson released a statement confirming proper procedure did not happen in the release of Jeroid Price. While we are still unsure about several circumstances surrounding his release, we are certain Judge Manning’s order is void. This afternoon, we filed a motion asking the Court declare his ruling void and issue a bench warrant on Jeroid Price. He absolutely should not have been released from prison, and we need to get him back behind bars as quickly as possible.”
A consent order was also signed to unseal all records related to the case.
Read the full motion requesting a bench warrant here.
Read the consent order here.