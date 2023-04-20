Lexington Police: Woman wanted for trying to cash check with victim’s ID
Lexington Police is asking the public's help in identifying an individual accused of a crime.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police is asking the public’s help in identifying an individual accused of a crime.
On April 4, the person allegedly used a victim’s ID in attempting to cash a check at a bank on Sunset Blvd., according to officials.
They were driving a black GMC sport utility vehicle.
Contact Detective Wise at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.