Marijuana bills in State House on 4/20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— April 20 is an unofficial holiday for marijuana smokers and two state lawmakers are using the occasion to call for its legalization in SC.

House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford is calling for the passage the Compassionate Care Act.

The measure would allow non-smokeable cannabis to be used for a select number of ailments.

The bill passed the Senate last year before dying in the House over a technicality.

State Representative JA Moore also filed a bill that would declare April 20, 4/20 day and require the Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole to pardon 20% of all marijuana offenders.