Midlands Pup-Shots April 20

Columbia
My adoption fee of $200 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
4/16
CHUBBS
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
FINN
Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date
Good with dogs, children
Finn is between 3-5 and is a sweetheart!
6/16
FINNIGAN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
JEAN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
JUNE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet Shiba girl is one of the many pups Final Victory Rescue rescued from a breeder auction.
9/16
RENESSA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
RHINO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
11/16
ROXY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
SQUIRTLE
13/16
STANLEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
TIKE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
TODD
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $200 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
16/16
VERA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!