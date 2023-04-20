Sen. Lindsey Graham requests $4.2 million for SC law enforcement

Washington, D.C.(WOLO)–According to a press release Sen. Lindsey Graham released his funding requests for the Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations bill.

According to his website, Graham requested a combined $4.2 million to help law enforcement officials across South Carolina and support projects that include new vehicles and equipment, information sharing, and upgraded 911 technology.

In the Midlands those requests include $157,000 for a drug and substance analyzer for the City of Sumter, $1 million for a unified command post for the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept., and $88,000 for improved law enforcement technology and equipment.

