Taylor Swift declined $100 million deal with FTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A lawyer says Taylor Swift was smart enough to question the dubious claims of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Adam Moskowitz told The Scoop podcast that Swift was approached with a $100 million sponsorship deal with the company back in 2021.

Part of that deal included selling tickets as NFTs or digital assets called non-fungible tokens.

Moskowitz says Swift questioned those NFTs as being unregistered securities and turned down the deal.

That’s something celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady and Larry David didn’t do.

Now they are part of a $5 billion lawsuit that accuses them of endorsing a fraudulent product.