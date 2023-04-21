COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront, the World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of

the largest festivals in the Southeast with many visitors planning their vacation around this landmark event.

The festival features live music, and approximately 300 arts and crafts, specialty food, and business expo vendors.

We encourage you to be a part of this tradition, and join us for our 41th Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival May 20th and 21st, 2023.

Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix.

Enjoy scenic views, live entertainment, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter. Come find your treasure in Little River, South Carolina.

The World Famous Blue Crab Festival has consistently been awarded the Best Annual Event/Festival on the Grand Strand by readers of the Sun News newspaper for 9+ consecutive years.

Event admission is $5 per person, per day. Children 12 & Under admitted free. Satellite parking and shuttle available.

For more information on this award-winning festival, please visit BlueCrabFestival.org.