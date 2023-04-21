$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire; purchased at QT on Ft. Jackson Blvd.

If you frequently buy your Powerball tickets at the Quiktrip on Fort Jackson Boulevard in Columbia, you may want to listen up.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you frequently buy your Powerball tickets at the Quiktrip on Fort Jackson Boulevard in Columbia, you may want to listen up.

One week remains to cash in a ticket worth $50,000 that was sold back in October.

The ticket was for the October 29 drawing and matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The numbers for that drawing were: 19–31—40–46—57. Powerball: 23.

The ticket must be claimed at the Columbia claims center by April 27!

Lottery officials say if the prize is not claimed, the funds will be deposited into the education lottery account.