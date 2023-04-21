Lower Richland High School Alumni Foundation receives $800K grant to help reduce crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The effort to lower crime in Lower Richland got a financial boost today.
This morning the Lower Richland Alumni Foundation announced it has received an $800,000 grant from the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program.
Officials say they plan to use the money to create a culture change in Lower Richland and to decrease crime in the Eastover, Gadsden, and Hopkins communities.
A press conference will be held tomorrow, April 21 at 11 a.m. to outline a $800,000 Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program Grant
More information can be found at https://lralumni.org.