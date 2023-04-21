Midlands Pup-Shots! April 21

2/16

FRECKLES

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Playful, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This freckled ball of sweetness is Freckles, a 2 year old mixed breed boy who was surrendered to us after his owner could no longer care for a dog.