Midlands Pup-Shots! April 21

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This ADORABLE lilac colored beagle was rescued with his sister Periwinkle from a puppy mill auction, destined for a life of breeding and suffering.
FRECKLES
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Playful, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This freckled ball of sweetness is Freckles, a 2 year old mixed breed boy who was surrendered to us after his owner could no longer care for a dog.
LINDA LU
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
LUMBARD’S GUNNER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Fun, Amazing, Beautiful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This STUNNING 7yo Golden Retriever boy has spent the last SEVEN years in a kennel breeding.
PAUL
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Special
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
He was rescued from the meat markets in China and flown all the way to the United States to find his forever home!
PERIWINKLE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This ADORABLE lilac colored beagle was rescued with her brother Eggplant from a puppy mill auction, destined for a life of breeding and suffering.
RASCAL
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Rascal and siblings are around 6-weeks-old and were dumped at a kill shelter from which we rescued.
REESE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Reese and siblings are around 6-weeks-old and were dumped at a kill shelter from which we rescued.
REX
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Rex and siblings are around 6-weeks-old and were dumped at a kill shelter from which we rescued.
ROBBIE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Robbie and siblings are around 6-weeks-old and were dumped at a kill shelter from which we rescued.
RORY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children.
Rory and siblings are around 6-weeks-old and were dumped at a kill shelter from which we rescued.
ROWDY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Rowdy and siblings are around 6-weeks-old and were dumped at a kill shelter from which we rescued.
RYDER
SASSY SUE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely gal is Sassy Sue, a 2 year old beagle that we rescued from a puppy mill auction with a few of her pals.
SLOPPY JOE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet boy is Sloppy Joe, a 1 year old beagle that we rescued from a puppy mill auction with a few of his pals.
SOFI
Columbia
I really would like a home that is pet free so that I can be the Queen.
