Orangeburg deputies: Teenager faces murder charges in 41 year-old’s death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—A teenager is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Orangeburg.

Deputies say the 15 year-old boy faces murder charges in the death of a 41 year-old Florida woman at Roosevelt Garden Apartments on April 3.

Witnesses told investigators she was with a group helping a friend move out of her apartment when the shooting happened.

He is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.