Sumter Sheriff asks public for assistance with murder investigation

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter deputies are continuing an investigation into the murder of Stephen Edward Collins.

On July 8, 2022, the 81 year-old man was discovered by his employees deceased at his home. He had been shot several times, says the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Collins operated Collins’ Tree Service out of his home. He lived alone.

The neighborhood was canvassed and investigators say someone remembered hearing shots between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. on the evening of July 7, 2022.

There have not been any arrests at this time. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Phillips at 803-436-2004, or Crimestoppers at 803-436-2700 if you wish to remain anonymous.