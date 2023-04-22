81st Commemoration of Doolittle Raid on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—One of the most famous air raids in history with roots in the Midlands will be remembered tomorrow, April 23.

This Sunday the American Heritage Foundation and Military Timeline Impressions will host the 81st Commemoration of the Doolittle Raid this Sunday at the Skyline Club.

The Doolittle Raid, named after Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle, was a top-secret mission in retaliation for the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Pilots who participated in the event made practice runs over Lake Murray.

Sunday’s event will feature 1940’s music as well as military vehicle display.