Richland Two hosts conversation on the importance of inclusion in schools and community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Richland School District Two is inviting the public to attend a community conversation on the importance of inclusion in schools and the community.

The free event is taking place in Richland Library Sandhills’ auditorium on May 3 at 6 p.m.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Richland Two Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Helen Grant says, “Richland Two is a richly diverse school district in so many ways. We have families who come to us from countries all across the world. We have families whose socio-economic status varies; who practice many different religions and whose race and ethnicity are varied. We welcome all persons into our district and strive to provide a culture and environment where each student and staff person feels they belong and are valued.”

Panelists include Dr. Doyle Stevick, Executive Director of the University of South Carolina’s Anne Frank Center and Professor in the College of Education; Katherine Webster, Blythewood High School Student and Member of the No Place For Hate Initiative; Maddie Coffman, Richland two teacher at Lake Carolina Elementary Upper campus; and Katinia Davis, Richland Two Chief Special Education Officer.

For more information, contact Dr. Helen Grant at hgrant@richland2.org.