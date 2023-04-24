Bed Bath and Beyond files for bankruptcy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— That 20% off Bed Bath and Beyond coupon in your drawer is only good for a few more days!

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy Sunday and the company says it will stop accepting coupons on Wednesday.

Instead, Bed Bath and Beyond expects to offer deep discounts on it products as part of its going-out-of-business sales.

Profits for the company took a hit after stores closed for months because of the pandemic.