CORRECTING THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS: SC agency working to improve prison system

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster has 18 agencies in his Cabinet.

Monday at a cabinet meeting, one agency in particular was highlighted, the Department of Corrections.

“Last year we spent $831,000. This year we’re on track to spend about $2.5 million. If there is a space for us to put a sign, we’re going to put it there,” said Jennifer Lovelace, human resources director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Recruiting employees is a big goal for the state Department of Corrections. The agency has had some help filling positions thanks to pay increases for officers.

‘Money matters. It’s making a big difference. We’ve gone from 60 percent vacancy to 40 percent vacancy,” said SCDC director Bryan Stirlng. “With overtime, our average salary for an officer is $54,534.

The department also offers different bonuses for its employees. Director Bryan Stirling says the agency must also retain workers as well as recruit them. This means being flexible when a current employee has a schedule conflict.

“Before it would be ‘too bad, see you later.’ Now it’s going to be ‘Let’s try to find something that works for you so you can work a shift that works for your family,’” Stirling said.

In addition to strengthening the workforce, the department is working to improve its facilities.

“An order from the governor said that we could speed up some of the construction and security things,” the director said. “We had security issues and Governor McMaster said we could skip some bureaucratic steps because it was so important. It was literally life or death.”

The governor says he not only wants to see employees staying at the department of corrections but also the prisoners.

“Keep dangerous criminals in jail. Do not let them out on bond,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We read over and over about some terrible crime where someone got killed. It’s usually by someone with an illegal gun that is out on bond.”

McMaster urges lawmakers to pass bond reform before the end of the legislative session.

“This is not something that takes a lot of thought. It doesn’t even take a lot of work,” the governor said. “All they have to do is pass that bill and I will sign it immediately.”

The governor adds that he would also like to see the department of corrections continue to work to keep cell phones out of the hands of criminals. McMaster says that contraband cell phones are allowing inmates to continue committing crimes by contacting people outside of prison.