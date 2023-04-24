S.C. Trooper shot during traffic stop released from hospital
He will continue his recovery process at home.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Trooper Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier has been released from the hospital after he was shot on the right side of his face during a traffic stop. He will continue his recovery process at home.
The SC Department of Public Safety says the trooper was injured after initiating a traffic stop in Bamberg County on April 16 around 3:30 a.m. on US-78 for a speeding violation.
The violator began shooting at the trooper at some point during the stop before driving away from the scene, say investigators.
Non-profit organization Serve & Connect created a fundraiser, raising $10,000 for Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier’s medical expenses and other recovery-related needs.
If you would like to donate, visit Serve & Connect’s website.