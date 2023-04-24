Study: Fried food consumption possibly linked to depression

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Many doctors would agree fried foods are not good for you and now there’s new evidence to suggest fried foods aren’t just bad for your physical health, but your mental health as well.

A study from China found eating fried foods, especially fried potatoes, increases a person’s risk for anxiety and depression.

Researchers found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression compared with people who stayed away from fried foods.

Some experts are casting doubt on the study. They say the results are preliminary.

It’s unclear if the fried foods triggered mental health issues or if people with depression and anxiety turn to fried foods for comfort.