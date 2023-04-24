Sumter Police mourn loss of K-9 Murphy

The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.

K-9 Murphy

K-9 Murphy

Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy. He passed unexpectedly Sunday after a brief illness.

K-9 Murphy’s began his service in the department in 2017 when he was assigned to his partner Sgt. Cameron Bryant.

He was certified in human tracking and article and narcotics detention, and along with his handler, are credited with locating suspects in criminal incidents, successful tracks to find missing children and adults, and the recovery of property and evidence.

A memorial service for K-9 Murphy will be held later.