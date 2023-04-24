Weekend fire at Harbour Landing apartments displaces 10 people

At least 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire on Garners Ferry Road Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At least 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire on Garners Ferry Road Saturday night.

Columbia firefighters say it happened at the Harbour Landing Apartments at around 10 p.m.

Investigators say a building of six units was left heavily damaged by the fire but all occupants made it out safely and none of them were hurt.

But one firefighter was treated on scene by EMS. The cause is still under investigation.