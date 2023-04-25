Coca-Cola expanding product line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Coca-Cola already has their name on sodas, fruit juices, sparkling water, coffee and whiskey-infused drinks but they’re expanding their branding even further… in the produce section!

The Coca-Cola company recently licensed it’s Simply and Minute Maid labels to Futura— a global sales and marketing network that supplies high-quality fruits.

Which means, in the upcoming months Coca-Cola’s Minute Maid and Simply logos will be used on select produce including clementines, lemons, limes, oranges, and mandarins, as well as green, red, and black seedless grapes.