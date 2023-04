Harry Belafonte, actor and pioneering Calypso singer, dies at 96

Belafonte was also an activist during the Civil Rights Movement.

(ABC NEWS)—Harry Belafonte, the actor, activist and singer who popularized the Calypso musical style with his famous song “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” has died. He was 96.

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home with his wife Pamela by his side, his representative confirmed to ABC News.