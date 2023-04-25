RCSD: 17 year-old charged with attempted murder following Ridge View HS fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say the suspect in today’s stabbing incident at Ridge View High School has been charged as an adult.
Ridge View High School student Tony Abrams, 17, is in custody following a fight that sent a 16 year-old to the hospital.
Authorities say the male victim was stabbed several times in the upper body with a knife after a fight broke out today around 10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Abrams is charged with one count of attempted murder. Another 16-year old male suffered a minor injury but did not go to the hospital, according to officials.
Abrams ran from the school after the incident and was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. after being found at a location off campus.
He will be booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.