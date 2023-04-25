RCSD: 17 year-old charged with attempted murder following Ridge View HS fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say the suspect in today’s stabbing incident at Ridge View High School has been charged as an adult.

Ridge View High School student Tony Abrams, 17, is in custody following a fight that sent a 16 year-old to the hospital.

Authorities say the male victim was stabbed several times in the upper body with a knife after a fight broke out today around 10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.