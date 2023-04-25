Richland deputies arrest man involved in drive-by shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says 18 year-old Malachi Jamar Bailey was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Deputies responded to the shooting on April 24 in a Northeast Columbia neighborhood. Authorities say someone had fired gunshots at a home from inside a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Bailey, drove away. The incident happened after 8 p.m. on Fox Trot Drive.

Bailey was arrested around 10:30 this morning at his home and charged with four counts of attempted murder, say authorities.

Investigators believe that this incident stems from an ongoing dispute between Bailey and one of the individuals inside the home.

