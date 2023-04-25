Richland Fire Department responds to loading dock fire at Garners Ferry Rd

Yesterday afternoon Columbia-Richland firefighters prevented a loading dock fire from spreading at a business on Garners Ferry Road.
Crews found the frames of one of the loading bays on fire around 5:45 p.m.

The fire was brought under control and there were no injuries, say officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

