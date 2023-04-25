Senator Graham requesting $107.5 million for SC military projects

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham is requesting more than $107 million in federal funding for two military projects in South Carolina.

$101 million will go towards phase 2 of the Fort Jackson reception barracks.

$6.5 million will go towards building a national guard readiness center at Joint Base Charleston.

This is part of the Military Construction Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations bill that the senate will consider later this year.

